Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

When to call in the pros for holiday home repairs

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 6:21 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 18:21:53-05

Last year spending on home improvements and repairs grew to nearly $420 billion here in America. But if you’re not an expert in DIY home maintenance, knowing where to look and knowing what to look for can be difficult. Here to tell us how to know when to call for an expert and plan for the holiday season is the chief operating officer of One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning, Mark Dawson.

If you're planning to DIY, Mark says as long as you feel confident and have the right tools, you can take care of the job. However, make sure you don't need a permit for the work first. Experts will know which jobs need permits and be able to help pull them quickly.

For more tips, you can head to www.mistersparky.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors