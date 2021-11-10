When to call in the pros for holiday home repairs

Last year spending on home improvements and repairs grew to nearly $420 billion here in America. But if you’re not an expert in DIY home maintenance, knowing where to look and knowing what to look for can be difficult. Here to tell us how to know when to call for an expert and plan for the holiday season is the chief operating officer of One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning, Mark Dawson.

If you're planning to DIY, Mark says as long as you feel confident and have the right tools, you can take care of the job. However, make sure you don't need a permit for the work first. Experts will know which jobs need permits and be able to help pull them quickly.

