Go solar and save money with Florida Smart Energy

It happens to all of us—a sky-high electric bill. When you see it, the shock is like nothing you’ve ever experienced. Hunter Teran, President of Florida Smart Energy, has been in the solar power business for 18 years and wants to help you transform how you power your home. His sustainable and cost-effective plan to power your home will have you waving goodbye to expensive electric bills.

Solar rooftop panels have only been legal in Florida since 2016 because they make the utility companies lose money. In 2016 there was a public vote, and the ability to power our homes passed. Florida Smart Energy has a more holistic approach to solar through a proprietary methodology by installing efficiencies into your home so that your homes use less energy than they did before.

Other solar companies cannot help because people’s roofs aren’t large enough. Florida Smart Energy requires fewer panels and reduces your use before they produce. Their homes tend to do better than expected. Contact them, and they can help introduce you to a unique initiative called the Pace Program. Solar used to be for wealthy individuals, but not anymore. You can qualify for this program based on your home, not your credit score, and you can start generating power on your roof. Solar used to be the future, but now it’s the present. We are riding the green wave.

