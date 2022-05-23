Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn, shares ways you can manage your debt

Posted at 6:15 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 18:15:46-04

Consumer debt is at an all-time high which is why WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn, joined Inside South Florida with tips on making your debt a little more manageable.

“I've been talking about this for a long time that there is a reckoning of debt coming,” says Van Horn. “We're in the highest level of debt across the board in our country right now. Last quarter, there were 229 million new credit cards that were opened.”

With more people getting ready to take out loans, Van Horn shared what consumers should avoid.

“People are financing not just vehicles and houses, but they're actually financing fashion,” says Van Horn. “If you’re financing a really high-interest rate for day-to-day things that are not going to appreciate in value, you’re putting yourself in more debt. So, the first thing you want to do is stop financing luxury purchases.”

For more information, visit VanHornLawGroup.com or call 954-637-0000

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Van Horn Law Group.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors