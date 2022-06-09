Trusted Advisor, Demesmin and Dover, can help keep your home safe from storm damage fraud

Storm season is upon us, and that means some added stress for Florida homeowners. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, Victor Demesmin Jr., and Jeremy Dover, joined Inside South Florida to share how fraud should be one thing to consider when dealing with storm damage.

“The first thing you need to do is contact an attorney like ourselves because while you're a homeowner, you don't look at your house every day,” says Dover. “You don't look for certain things that we know to look for when a hurricane occurs or when a storm loss occurs.”

Something homeowners should look out for after a storm is potential fraud.

“There are a lot of people who will approach you, and sometimes it's not necessarily a claim that should be made,” says Dover. “We will always review your claim with you. We're never going to put our clients in a jeopardizing position. We want to make sure that everything they do is valid and appropriate under their insurance policy.”

Being prepared is a must when getting ready for an incoming storm.

“We know it's hurricane season. We know the storms are coming, so make sure you go to the stores ahead of time. Make sure you get all the necessary items because if you wait until the time of the storm, a lot of those things will run out,” says Desmesmin. “Another thing that's very important is to make sure your policy is up to date. Once that storm is out and it's ready to come to South Florida, there's no way that the insurance company is going to write you a policy for homeowners.”

For more information, visit youraccidentattorneys.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Demesmin and Dover