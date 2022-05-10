Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Breaking the stigma behind men’s mental health with Agape Treatment Center CEO, George Mavrookas

Posted at 6:05 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 18:05:53-04

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and our WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor Agape Treatment Center has great treatment options for those who are struggling. CEO, George Mavrookas, joined us to talk about some of the mental health struggles men often face.

“I believe that we're predisposed to feel that the need to be strong, to take care of everything to be that for your family, for your children, for everybody,” says Mavrookas. “The idea that a man can be vulnerable or be weak is somewhat of a new concept and somewhat socially acceptable today, but it hasn't been for generations.”

Mavrookas says that a topic that comes up often when talking to men about their depression is fear of vulnerability.

“I think things are changing in today's society where men are voicing their issues with mental health, it's being applauded, instead of frowned upon,” says Mavrookas. “I think that because we are allowing people to be more of their authentic and true genuine self, people feel more comfortable and okay with that, but as a society and as a culture, we need to continue to support men and to make sure that they feel safe in being vulnerable.”

For more information and to look for resources for your mental health, visit www.agptc.com.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid by Agape Treatment Center

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors