Breaking the stigma behind men’s mental health with Agape Treatment Center CEO, George Mavrookas

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. CEO George Mavrookas joined us to talk about some of the mental health struggles men often face.

“I believe that we're predisposed to feel that the need to be strong, to take care of everything to be that for your family, for your children, for everybody,” says Mavrookas. “The idea that a man can be vulnerable or be weak is somewhat of a new concept and somewhat socially acceptable today, but it hasn't been for generations.”

Mavrookas says that a topic that comes up often when talking to men about their depression is fear of vulnerability.

“I think things are changing in today's society where men are voicing their issues with mental health, it's being applauded, instead of frowned upon,” says Mavrookas. “I think that because we are allowing people to be more of their authentic and true genuine self, people feel more comfortable and okay with that, but as a society and as a culture, we need to continue to support men and to make sure that they feel safe in being vulnerable.”

