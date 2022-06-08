Trusted Advisors Patty Da Silva and Chris Green share tips for people who want to sell their homes

With prices in South Florida at an all-time high, many homeowners are thinking of selling their homes. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, Broker Patty Da Silva, and Realtor Chris Green of Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva at Green Realty Properties joined Inside South Florida with tips on when to sell.

“When it comes to sellers, the most important thing for the seller to do is to work with a real estate agent that they trust and they have a very good connection with,” says Da Silva. “A lot of sellers have not sold their homes in 20-30 years. They really don't know what's the first thing for them to do when they need to start.”

They also explain the process behind picking a good realtor or broker.

“You look at your marketplace and check who has a market presence,” says Da Silva. “Then look at their marketing, look at their reviews, and see what others are saying. If somebody has a lot of good reviews, you're likely to have a good experience.”

It is important to have someone there who will make the transition easier for the seller.

“You have to make that transition easy,” says Green. “If you meet a few of the agents who you feel good with, you may just hit it off with one that you really feel comfortable with.”

For more information, visit https://pattydasilva.com/

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva at Green Realty Properties